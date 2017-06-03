The Conservatives continue to lead Labour in the race for Downing Street according to two new opinion polls - although there is no agreement on the gap between the two main parties.

With less than a week to polling day, Opinium in The Observer has the Tory advantage down to just six points whereas ComRes for the Independent and Sunday Mirror shows the Conservatives holding firm with a 12 point lead.

Opinium puts the Conservatives on 43% - down two points on a week ago - while Labour is up two on 37%. The Lib Dems are down one on 6% while Ukip is unchanged on 5%.

Loading article content

In contrast ComRes has the Tories up one on 47% and Labour also up one on 35%. The Lib Dems on 8% and Ukip on 4% are both unchanged from last week.