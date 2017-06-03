A man has been arrested in the Dumfries and Galloway area in connection with a murder and attempted murder in Paisley.

A 52-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene in Penilee Road and a 16-year-old boy was critically injured.

The teenager was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where medical staff describe his condition as critical.

Police were called to the scene in Penilee Road in the Renfrewshire town at around 4.55pm on Friday.

Police Scotland issued the image of Gary Brown, 54 and warned the public not to approach him and to dial 999 immediately if he or his vehicle were sighted.