There are reports of "multiple" casualties following a major incident on London Bridge, British Transport Police said.

Nick Brandon of the BTP's force control room said he had received reports of an incident possibly involving a knife and a vehicle.

The seriousness of the injuries is not yet known, he said.

He said trains were not stopping at London Bridge and Borough Market.

London Bridge is closed both ways due to a police incident, Tfl said, warning the public to avoid the area.

Scotland Yard said officers were at the scene and they would update with further information.

London Ambulance said multiple resources were attending the area.

Holly Jones, a BBC reporter at the bridge when the incident happened, said a van had swerved off the road into a crowd of pedestrians.

"A white van driver came speeding - probably about 50mph - veered of the road into the crowds of people who were walking along the pavement," she told BBC News.

"He swerved right round me and then hit about five or six people. He hit about two people in front of me and then three behind.

I'd say there are about four severely injured people. They all have paramedics assisting them at the moment."