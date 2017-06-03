There are reports of "multiple" casualties following a major incident on London Bridge, British Transport Police said.
Nick Brandon of the BTP's force control room said he had received reports of an incident possibly involving a knife and a vehicle.
The seriousness of the injuries is not yet known, he said.
He said trains were not stopping at London Bridge and Borough Market.
UPDATE: Van drives into pedestrians at London Bridge and 3 men carrying knives jump out and then attack people. 😾🙏👊pic.twitter.com/YtQ0rfCl8z— 💎STOCK MONSTER💎 (@StockMonsterUSA) June 3, 2017
London Bridge is closed both ways due to a police incident, Tfl said, warning the public to avoid the area.
Scotland Yard said officers were at the scene and they would update with further information.
London Ambulance said multiple resources were attending the area.
Reportedly a terrorist attack just took place on the London Bridge. Stay safe everyone #PrayForLondon pic.twitter.com/bpbJGolCWn— ㅤ9👁 (@6ELIASS) June 3, 2017
Holly Jones, a BBC reporter at the bridge when the incident happened, said a van had swerved off the road into a crowd of pedestrians.
"A white van driver came speeding - probably about 50mph - veered of the road into the crowds of people who were walking along the pavement," she told BBC News.
Terrorist Attack London!! London Bridge, Many run over and stabbed Very Fluid 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/F7wtpqbawk— Joey D (@Bahamajoe0) June 3, 2017
"He swerved right round me and then hit about five or six people. He hit about two people in front of me and then three behind.
I'd say there are about four severely injured people. They all have paramedics assisting them at the moment."
