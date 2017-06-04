JEREMY Corbyn has pledged to deliver dramatic improvements in living standards for Scots if he is elected Prime Minister.

He has also reaffirmed his commitment to opposing nuclear weapons despite the Labour manifesto supporting the renewal of Trident. As Prime Minister he would promote alternative forms of defence and diplomacy rather than nuclear weapons.

Corbyn said: "My priority will be pursuing non-nuclear proliferation treaties so that we can do everything possible to reduce nuclear tensions by agreements across the western world."

In a pitch to left-leaning SNP voters to lend their vote to him he added: "The choice in this election is either a Labour or Conservative government."

When asked whether he understood why voters had backed the SNP in Scotland, Corbyn added: "What I understand is the need to have a government that seriously invests in the community and public services."

Corbyn also hit out at the Scottish Tory election campaign that has focussed, almost exclusively, on opposition to an independence referendum.

The Labour leader said: “I find they [the Tories] are offering nothing to people who are up against it, like those who are desperate for housing for example." Adding: "They are just offering a continuation of the high fees and big debts for students."

Corbyn said that his plans for a £10 an hour national minimum wage and major public works investment would deliver significant improvements in living standards for Scots. He also restated his commitment to ending austerity and pledged to keep the "triple lock" throughout the next Parliament – protecting the state pension and ensuring it continues to rise to meet the cost of living.

"A Conservative government will not protect pensions, will not protect social care and it will continue with cuts to public expenditure," he said forcefully in a face-to-face interview with the Sunday Herald during a visit to Glasgow.

"Scotland will do a lot better under a Labour government, which would bring in big capital investment and a big increase in the minimum wage. We will expand investment in social care and health.

"We've got a programme for the many not the few, that does invest in Scotland through a national investment bank and plans for a national minimum wage of £10 an hour."