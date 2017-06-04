BARNARDO’S has 130 community-based services in Scotland which work with around 25,000 vulnerable children and their families.

The organisation no longer has residential care homes but it ran 19 institutions from the early 1940s until the mid-1990s.

Since 2007 Barnardo’s Scotland has been headed by director Martin Crewe, who was previously finance director for 10 years.

The national charity received almost £300 million last year in donations from corporate sponsors, grants from charitable trusts and foundations, as well as almost £1.4m in funding from statutory authorities – including the Scottish Government, councils and the NHS.

Among the big backers in Scotland are the Royal Bank of Scotland, Education Scotland, Creative Scotland and Youth Link Scotland.

The patron of the charity is the Queen, and the future king Prince Charles’ wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, is the president.

QC Cherie Booth, wife of former Prime Minister Tony Blair, is the honorary vice-president of the charity.

Barnardo’s has been running services for disadvantaged children in Scotland for more than a century.

According to the charity’s website, its vision is to realise founder Thomas Barnardo’s dream of a world where no child is turned away from the help that they need.

It states: “We believe in the abused, the vulnerable, the forgotten and the neglected. We will support them, stand up for them and bring out the best in each and every child.”