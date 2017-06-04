THE SCOTTISH Episcopal church has issued an urgent call to its members to go green for God.

The church is imploring members and congregations to address the "global catastrophe" of climate change, to help "radically" and "urgently" reduce emissions and commit to lowering their carbon use.

Members will be asked to pass a series of resolutions at the church's annual general synod next week, including disinvesting in companies involved in coal mining, leaving gas guzzling cars at home and walking to the Sunday service.

It is hoped they will vote to follow the example of other churches, including the Churches of Scotland and England, by divesting in fossil fuel companies – in particular those with over 10 per cent of their income from coal mining or tar sands – and limit investment in those with poor environmental records. There are also plans to use shareholder power to influence better environmental policies where they continue to invest.

Senior church figures, who are horrified by President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement last week, said they were increasingly committed to making environmental concerns a key part of the church's work.

Dr Donald Bruce, a member of the Church in Society committee working on the resolutions, said: "It's about education – bringing this into sermons, youth groups and community work. It's a major cultural shift that we have to make.

"There are some very practical actions that people can take like leaving the car at home and deciding to walk or cycle to church. Depending on the location and on mobility issues, this is something that we would very much urge people to do. In the church it might be simple things like excluding drafts, looking at where the church is buying food from, or what it's doing about waste. If the church boiler needs replaced could energy come from ground or air heat source pumps rather than fossil fuels?"

Although Christian principles about looking after the environment were key, he claimed it was not only about going green for God. "It's also for your neighbour," he added. "It's the poor that end up on the sharp end of this so there there a compassionate aspect."

John Armes, Scottish Episcopal Bishop of Edinburgh, said that Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris agreement underlined the need for the church to raise its voice on the issue. The agreement, which has been signed by 147 countries, came into force last November.

"There is a global catastrophe waiting to happen until we tackle it," Armes added. "It's deeply upsetting and galling that President Trump feels that he can withdraw his support in his way and it could undermine every other country's efforts.

"Through this call [at the synod] we are trying to get our own house in order. It is time for all churches to get on top of this so we can safeguard the lives of our grandchildren."

Faiths across Scotland are becoming increasingly active in environment issues according to Gordon Hudson, manager of the Eco Congregations Scotland organisation, with all now involved in, or considering, ethical disinvestment programmes.

Hudson said about ten per cent of churches had now achieved eco status.

"We work with churches of all faiths, Pentecostal, Free Church, Catholic, who wouldn't usually work together but they will on this issue. Our local networks might be volunteering together at a nature reserve or growing food in church grounds or getting involved with beach or river clean ups. It can take many forms but bringing ordinary people – not politicians or campaigners – is the strength of this."

Academic and activist Alastair McIntosh, who wrote Hell and High Water: Climate Change, Hope and the Human Condition, said that faith could be a key driver in changing our carbon dependant lifestyles and help stop mindless consumerism. "Faith calls us back to values that are human, not materialistic," he said.