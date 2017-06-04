MORE than 25,000 independence supporters turned out for a pre-election protest that organisers said was "the biggest Indy march in Scottish history".

The march started at Kelvingrove Park in the west end of Glasgow and wound its way through the city centre to Glasgow Green for a rally.

Supporters waved Saltires and banners as they walked through the city.

Organisers 'All Under One Banner' estimate that more than 25,000 people marched through Glasgow at the event.

A key demand of the demonstration was for a second independence referendum.

However, the protest also had an anti-austerity and anti-Tory theme ahead of Thursday's election.

A spokesman for the rally said the march "was called before the election", adding: "But it's good that it's a few days before people vote as it's given us a good focus. There's a clear anti-austerity platform to it."

He said the rally was both a "show of power" and an upbeat event in "the same spirit of a Scotland football match".

He added: "There are no ifs and no buts, independence referendum two will definitely happen. It's just a matter of timing."

Giulia Borzoni, a retired entrepreneur from Perth, was part of a contingent from Perth attending the protest.

Borzoni, 57, said: "Hopefully Scotland will send a message on Thursday that we've had enough of Tory rule from Westminster."

Ruth Green, a public sector worker from South Lanarkshire, said the protest had attracted large numbers of Scots who voted No in the 2014 referendum.

Green, 53, added that many former No voters had changed their mind because of Tory austerity.

She said: "There's a new generation of independence supporters here today, many of them people who voted No in 2014. They are people who want to see an alternative to austerity and Brexit. People here want to see the Tories kicked out."

Susan Hobb, a nurse practitioner from Edinburgh, said many protesters had turned up because they wanted to defeat the Tories, as well as have a second independence referendum.

Hobb, 50, said: "People are inspired by the prospect of a second independence referendum and are stirred by what's happening in the election.

"I think there will definitely be another independence referendum, but probably not for a few years until after Brexit."

Emma Moffatt, 35, a learning assistant from Edinburgh, added: "We're sending out a big message ahead of Thursday's election that we're still here campaigning for independence and there are more of us than ever before."