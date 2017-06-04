ONE of Germany’s largest music festivals has resumed after 90,000 people were evacuated following cautions of a “potential terrorist threat”.

The rock and heavy metal festival was scheduled to run from Friday through to Sunday night but all activities on Friday were cancelled after warnings from authorities.

A statement from the festival organisers read: "After intensive searches and sweeps of the complete festival site by the police the suspicion of a potential terrorist threat has not been confirmed.”

Former Oasis man Liam Gallagher and English singer-songwriter Rag’n’Bone Man were among the acts cancelled on Friday, but tonight’s performances will include UK musicians Jake Bugg and Slaves.

