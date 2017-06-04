POLICE have launched a large-scale search for a 77-year-old man who has gone missing on the Isle of Arran.

John Smith was last seen at around 18:10 on Tuesday evening as he was walking to a friend’s house.

RNLI, RAF and Arran Mountain Rescue forces have been deployed to search for the man who reportedly has health issues and is not believed to have his daily medication with him.

Smith is described as 5ft 4in, of slim build, with short grey hair, blue eyes and a fair complexion. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, dark trousers, a woolly hat and brown hiking boots.