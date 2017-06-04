THE Conservatives continue to lead Labour in the race for Downing Street according to two new opinion polls – although there is no agreement on the gap between the two main parties.
With less than a week to polling day, Opinium in The Observer has the Tory advantage down to just six points whereas ComRes for the Independent and Sunday Mirror shows the Conservatives holding firm with a 12-point lead.
Opinium puts the Conservatives on 43 per cent – down two points on a week ago – while Labour is up two on 37 per cent. The LibDems are down one on 6 per cent while Ukip is unchanged on 5 per cent.
In contrast ComRes has the Tories up one on 47 per cent and Labour also up one on 35 per cent. The Lib Dems on 8 per cent and Ukip on 4 per cent are both unchanged from last week.
