TRIBUTES have been paid to a 52-year-old charity worker found dead in Paisley.

Police launched a murder investigation after Alyson Watt died in Penilee Road. A 16-year-old boy is in a critical condition in hospital following the incident on Friday evening.

The alarm was raised by neighbours after a dog covered in blood was seen in the street. The emergency services arrived in the street on Friday, around 5pm.

One woman, who asked not to be named, said: “Six police cars and ambulances arrived and the police tape went up. It was a total shock.

“I know the lady. It’s just terrible what’s happened. She used to come over with her son when he was younger and I’d do alterations to his school uniform.”

The 16-year-old was described by staff at a nearby hair salon as a “quiet soul”.

Lesley Essler, who runs the business in Penilee Road, said: “I was in floods of tears when I found out what happened. I hardly slept last night. He comes in here to get his hair cut and he’s a quiet soul. I hope he pulls through.”

Watt worked for charity Barnardo’s and was described yesterday as a “much-valued” employee. Martin Crewe, Director of Barnardo’s Scotland, said: “We are shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the death of our colleague Alyson Watt, who was a much-valued and long-standing member of staff in Paisley.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragedy and we are continuing to support police with their inquiries.”

The street remained cordoned off last night as forensic officers gathered evidence.

Detectives launched a manhunt following the incident in Paisley. A 54-year-old man was later arrested in connection with a murder and attempted murder.

Police Scotland said he was traced in Dumfries and Galloway area.