A TEENAGER was raped by a man in an early-evening attack in Paisley town centre.

Police say the serious sexual assault happened when the 18-year-old woman was with a man in a grass area at Meetinghouse Lane.

She was attacked between 7pm and 7.50pm on Thursday. The victim reported the incident to police a short time afterwards.

Police Scotland are keen to speak to two women who may have information which could help their investigation.

Detective Inspector David Wagstaff, of Paisley CID, said: "My officers are following a definite line of enquiry, however we are still viewing CCTV and are keen to speak to two women aged in their twenties who were seen talking to each other outside the entrance to the walled area around 7.40pm.

"It is vital that these women contact police at Paisley immediately as they may hold vital information that could assist our investigation."

Loading article content