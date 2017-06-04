Labour has come within one point of the Conservatives in a shock new UK poll released last night by Survation.
It put the Tories on 40 points, down 6 per cent, and just one point ahead of Labour on 39 points, the narrowest gap since the campaign began.
Polling companies generally claim that 95 per cent of the time, a poll of 1,000 people will be accurate within a margin of error of plus or minus 3 per cent.
This means that Labour could in fact be two percentage points ahead of the Tories, if the results are reflected in the General Election.
Jeremy Corbyn has been closing the gap on rival Theresa May in recent weeks. He was widely perceived to be the better performer in live television appearances, with May damaged by refusing to debate him directly.
However, the results of two other surveys released last night show the Tories ahead by more.
A poll by Opinium said the Conservatives are on 43 per cent and Labour 37 per cent, while a survey by ComRes had the Tories on 47 per cent and Labour on 35 per cent.
ORB also released the results of a survey late last night which put the Conservatives on 45 per cent and Labour on 36 per cent.
