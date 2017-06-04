More than one person has died following a major incident involving multiple stabbings an a vehicle at London bridge, police have said.

Police are responding to three incidents in the capital, amid reports that a vehicle collided with pedestrians on London Bridge, Scotland Yard said.

Officers are dealing with reports of stabbings in Borough Market, where armed officers attended and shots were fired.

They are also at an incident in the Vauxhall area.

Police were called to London Bridge at 22.08pm.

British Transport Police said there were reports of "multiple" casualties following the major incident on the bridge.

Nick Brandon of the BTP's force control room said he had received reports of an incident possibly involving a knife and a vehicle.

The seriousness of the injuries is not yet known, he said.

He said trains were not stopping at London Bridge and Borough Market.

A Downing Street spokesman said: "The Prime Minister is in contact with officials and is being regularly updated on the incident at London Bridge."

Prime Minister Theresa May, who has been campaigning in the General Election, was returning to Downing Street to receive further briefings from security officials, No 10 said.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said US president Donald Trump had been briefed on the incident by his national security team.

The Met urged people in the three affected areas to run, hide and call the police.

It tweeted that people must "RUN - to a place of safety. This is a better option than to surrender or negotiate. If there's nowhere to go then...

"HIDE - turn your phone to silent and turn off vibrate. Barricade yourself in if you can.

"TELL - the police by calling 999 when it is safe to do so."