The attacks on London Bridge and Borough Market mark the second time the General Election has been disrupted by an act of terrorism.

It comes less than two weeks after the parties suspended campaigning following the Manchester attack in which suicide bomber Salman Abedi killed 22 people attending an Ariana Grande concert.

There was no immediate announcement whether there would be a further suspension following the latest incident - which came just days before voters are due go to the polls on June 8.

However some form of pause looks likely as the politicians and public alike come to terms with another act of horrifying violence on the streets of a major British city.

Only two months ago Westminster itself was the focus when - in an incident chillingly reminiscent of the latest events - 52-year-old Khalid Masood drove a car into pedestrians on the nearby bridge and then stabbed an unarmed policeman at the gates of the Palace of Westminster.

On being informed of the latest attacks, Theresa May, who had been out on the campaign trail, headed straight back to Downing Street to be briefed by security officials on the fast-moving developments.

The Prime Minister, who will chair a meeting of the Government's Cobra emergencies committee on Sunday, expressed her "huge gratitude" to the police and ambulance crews who attended the scene.

"Our thoughts are with those who are caught up in these dreadful events," she said in a statement.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tweeted: "Brutal and shocking incidents reported in London. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Thank you to the emergency services."

Following the Manchester attack, Mrs May announced the terrorism threat level was being raised to "critical" - meaning another attack was considered imminent - by the Government's Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre.

The move triggered the deployment of hundreds of troops to back up the police, with armed soldiers patrolling the streets outside some of the country's most iconic locations including Parliament itself.

The threat level was subsequently lowered back down to severe - still the second highest level - after police and security services concluded that Abedi was not part of wider network preparing a follow-up attack, while campaigning gradually resumed its normal rhythm.

How the latest incident plays out in terms of the final days of the election remains to be seen.