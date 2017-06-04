A picture has emerged on social media reportedly showing a London terror attack suspect lying on the ground with metal canisters attached to his chest.

It's unclear if the man is dead or alive as he lies on his back outside the Wheatsheaf pub in Borough.

The photographer who shared the image told the BBC he saw three men shot by police.

Six people have been confirmed dead and at least 20 casualties have been taken to six hospitals following terror incidents at London Bridge and Borough Market.

Emergency services are responding to reports that a van ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge and of stabbings at the popular food market in south London.

London Ambulance Service said: "We can confirm we have taken at least 20 patients to six hospitals across London following the incident at London Bridge.

"We have also treated a number of people at the scene for less serious injuries.

"We have declared a major incident and continue to work closely with other members of the emergency services.

"Our priority is to ensure patients receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible."

Emergency services were seen treating people lying injured at the junction of Thrale Street and Southwark Street, near Borough Market.

British Transport Police said there were reports of "multiple" casualties but that the seriousness of the injuries was not yet known.

A third incident involving a stabbing at Vauxhall was unrelated, the force added.

Prime Minister Theresa May said she was being updated by officials on the "fast-moving" situation and thanked the emergency services, adding: "Our thoughts are with those who are caught up in these dreadful events."

She will chair a meeting of the Government's Cobra emergency committee on Sunday, No 10 said.

Scotland Yard said officers were responding to three incidents in the capital.

:: Police were called at around 10.08pm to reports of a vehicle hitting pedestrians on London Bridge.

:: Officers then attended a second incident at nearby Borough Market after reports of stabbings. Armed officers responded and shots were fired.

:: There are believed to be multiple casualties.

:: An explosion was heard from the London Bridge area at around 1.50am

:: Nearby Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation hospital said it was "on lockdown to keep patients, relatives and staff safe".

:: The third, unrelated, incident was at Vauxhall, Scotland Yard said.