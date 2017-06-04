Six people have died and at least 20 have been taken to hospital after the capital was rocked by the country's second terrorist attack in less than two weeks.

Officers responded to reports of a vehicle ploughing into pedestrians around London Bridge and stabbings at Borough Market shortly after 10pm.

Three attackers, wearing hoax explosive vests, were shot and killed by police.

An on-duty British Transport Police officer received "serious injuries" including head, face and leg wounds, as he responded to calls for help from the public, Scotland Yard said.

Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said: "We believe three people were involved but we still have some more inquiries to be 100% confident on that."

Police said they had received reports of a vehicle striking pedestrians on London Bridge at around 10pm, which then continued on to Borough Market.

The suspects then left the vehicle and a number of people in the area were stabbed, Scotland Yard said.

Witnesses described seeing a speeding vehicle veer into crowds on London Bridge.

A man called Gerard said he witnessed a series of stabbings by three men near Borough Market.

"They were stabbing everyone. They were running up and going 'This is for Allah'," Gerard told BBC News.

He said he followed the attackers and threw items at them in a bid to stop them.

Alex Shellum, who was in The Mudlark pub, close to London Bridge, said he saw a bleeding woman in her early 20s stagger in.

"It appeared to myself and to my friends that her throat had been cut," he added.

Barman Alex Martinez was forced to take shelter in a bin when a knifeman stormed El Pastor, the Borough restaurant in which he worked.

He said: "I saw that man with a knife in his hand and after that a man started screaming so I knew something wrong was happening.

"The man started screaming and dropping everything on the floor, the plates, the cutlery, the bottle, everything, he dropped it."

He said he jumped down behind a wall to keep safe.