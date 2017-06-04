Tycoon Duncan Bannatyne has walked down the isle for a third time with new wife Nigora Whitehorn.
The 68-year-old flew friends and family out to Portugal to watch him and the 38-year-old Uzkbek beauty tie the knot.
Best Wishes to Left-handed Scottish Businessman @DuncanBannatyne & wife Nigora. A h-uile la sona dhuibh ‘s gun la idir dona dhuibh! 🏴 pic.twitter.com/qbik0ozIsE
Loading article content— Left-handers Int'l. (@LefthandersIntl) June 3, 2017
The Scotsman wore a tartan kilt for the occasion, as guests took and shared pictures of the day on social media.
Fantastic wedding on the beach with @DuncanBannatyne pic.twitter.com/hmAU8EaPvQ— Andy Reid (@andyreid2506) June 3, 2017
The couple had been sharing their exciting week ahead on social media with teaser pictures and tweets coming from both Twitter accounts.
Duncan proposed last year while the pair were holidaying in Monaco.
@DuncanBannatyne we are ready! 🎊🥂#bannatynewedding pic.twitter.com/AT7xAkKgUt— Evie Bannatyne (@EvieBannatyne) June 3, 2017
Looking the part @DuncanBannatyne #BannatyneWedding pic.twitter.com/mdKao5IFGH— Peter Jinks (@Fittoswan) June 3, 2017
Duncan's six children from previous relationships were reportedly all in attendance, as was Nigora's daughter.
Congratulations @wnigora_nigora and @DuncanBannatyne!!! Perfect couple!! 👰🏻🤵🏻 pic.twitter.com/67d38RXi8X— Afton McKeith (@AftonMcKeith) June 3, 2017
