Tycoon Duncan Bannatyne has walked down the isle for a third time with new wife Nigora Whitehorn.

The 68-year-old flew friends and family out to Portugal to watch him and the 38-year-old Uzkbek beauty tie the knot. 

The Scotsman wore a tartan kilt for the occasion, as guests took and shared pictures of the day on social media. 

The couple had been sharing their exciting week ahead on social media with teaser pictures and tweets coming from both Twitter accounts.

Duncan proposed last year while the pair were holidaying in Monaco.

Duncan's six children from previous relationships were reportedly all in attendance, as was Nigora's daughter.