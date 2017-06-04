Police investigating the Manchester bombing have arrested an 18th person.
Greater Manchester Police said a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of offences contrary to the terrorism act in Cheetham Hill Road in the city on Saturday night.
The Manchester Evening News said the arrest took place at a petrol station not far from the Manchester Arena, where Salman Abedi carried out the suicide bombing on May 22.
The force said officers executed a warrant at a house in Princess Road in Moss Side in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Police have arrested 18 people in connection with the investigation but six have since been released without charge.
Twelve men aged between 18 and 44 are now in custody on suspicion of terrorism offences in connection with the attack.
