Ukip have broken with the other main political parties in refusing to suspend General Election campaigning in the wake of the London Bridge terror attack.

Conservatives, Labour, Liberal Democrats, the Scottish National Party and Greens have all put national campaigning on hold at least until this evening in respect for those killed and injured.

But Ukip leader Paul Nuttall said that a second disruption to the campaign - following a three-day pause after the Manchester suicide bomb - was "precisely what the extremists would want us to do" and could lead to more attacks.

