Parents of children and young people upset or worried about terrorism should listen to their fears but avoid "complicated and worrying" explanations, a children's charity has said.

The NSPCC has issued advice to help parents and carers talk to youngsters about the topic following the attack in London on Saturday.

A spokesman said: "We are deeply saddened following the horrific terror attack in London.

"Our thoughts are with the victims and families of those who have been affected.

"Our advice for any child or teenager upset and anxious in light of this news is for them to talk to a trusted adult, be it a parent, teacher or to our Childline service."

The charity urges parents to:

:: Listen carefully to a child's fears and worries

:: Offer reassurance and comfort and avoid complicated and worrying explanations that could leave them more frightened and confused.

:: Help them find advice and support to understand distressing events and feelings.

In November last year the NSPCC said children as young as nine have been left "petrified" that Britain could be hit by a terror attack and that youngsters contacting Childline had reported suffering panic attacks, anxiety and insomnia triggered or exacerbated by atrocities around the world.

It was the first year the service has specifically recorded contacts concerning terrorism after a surge in the wake of the Paris massacre.

Subsequent atrocities in Brussels, Orlando and Nice all triggered a higher volume of calls to Childline.

After the attack on Manchester last month, the Royal College of Psychiatrists said it was best to be honest with youngsters about the incident.

Parents should take into consideration the "age and sensitivity" of their child and let them lead the conversation, the College said.

Children can contact Childline for confidential support and advice 24 hours a day on 0800 1111 or at www.childline.org.uk