Theresa May has accused the big internet companies of giving terrorist ideology "the safe space it needs to breed".

The Prime Minister's attack is arguably the strongest intervention yet by senior Conservatives against the likes of Facebook, Microsoft, Google and Twitter for their role in allowing extremist material to spread online.

The Tory manifesto for the General Election was particularly strong in calling for a much tougher approach to regulation on the internet.

Speaking outside Downing Street in the wake of Saturday's attack, Mrs May said that "we cannot allow this ideology the safe space it needs to breed".

She added: "Yet that is precisely what the internet, and the big companies that provide internet-based services provide.

"We need to work with allied democratic governments to reach international agreements that regulate cyberspace to prevent the spread of extremist and terrorism planning.

"And we need to do everything we can at home to reduce the risks of extremism online."

The tone echoes that outlined in the Conservative manifesto, which said Britain would be "the global leader in the regulation of the use of personal data and the internet".

The flagship policy document said the same rules that govern our lives offline should apply online.

This included introducing a responsibility on the industry not to direct users to things like hate speech, even unintentionally, and pushing internet companies "to deliver on their commitments to develop technical tools to identify and remove terrorist propaganda".

It added: "We do not believe that there should be a safe space for terrorists to be able to communicate online and will work to prevent them from having this capability."

The issue of encrypted messages on services such as WhatsApp was highlighted by Home Secretary Amber Rudd after the Westminster terrorist attack by Khalid Masood.

Masood's phone connected with WhatsApp shortly before the atrocity.

But messages are exchanged over WhatsApp using so-called end-to-end encryption, which means messages are encoded so only the sending and receiving devices can read them.

The Conservative manifesto also promised a new regulatory framework in law to ensure that social media companies and online platforms abide by a digital charter.

Regulators would have the power to fine or prosecute those companies that fail in their legal duties, and order the removal of content that clearly breaches UK law.

The Tories would also pave the way for an industry-wide levy from social media companies to counter harmful activity online.

The manifesto said: "Some people say that it is not for government to regulate when it comes to technology and the internet. We disagree."

Last month security minister Ben Wallace hit out at tech companies whose data encryption allow terrorist cells to communicate under the radar and condemned firms for selling users' data to dubious firms.

A number of newspapers have also run investigations where extremist material has been easily accessible on the likes of Facebook and YouTube.