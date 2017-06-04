THERE is no information pointing to planned terror attacks in Scotland and the public should remain "alert but not alarmed", police have said.

Police Scotland also warned it would not tolerate any hate crimes in the wake of the latest terror attacks, urging witnesses or victims to contact the force.

At least seven people were murdered and dozens more injured by three terrorists on Saturday night in London.

Attackers brought carnage to the streets of the UK capital, stabbing a police officer and revellers with 12-inch knives, reportedly shouting "this is for Allah".

Police were called at around 10.08pm on Saturday night to reports of a vehicle striking pedestrians on London Bridge.

The white van then continued to drive to Borough Market.

Three men then left the vehicle and began to stab people, including a British Transport Police Officer.

It is the third terrorist atrocity in Britain in less than three months after the Westminster and Manchester attacks in March and May.

Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said the force stood with "colleagues and the communities of London" following the terrorist attack, adding that it would provide any assistance necessary to the Metropolitan Police Service.

He added: "While we understand that the public will clearly be appalled by these events, I would urge each and every member of our communities to remain united against extremism and hate.

"Police Scotland will not tolerate any attempts to target any community by any misguided individual or group and will work with all of our partners to resolve any issues and address any concerns. Should anyone become a victim of, or witness to, any hate crime, they should contact the police and report the incident.

"Police Scotland continues to dynamically review all safety and security plans and operations. An element of this includes ensuring our armed policing and specialist resources are appropriately deployed.

"The UK threat level remains at Severe. We have no specific information that Scotland is at risk of attack and I would ask you to go about your business as normal, remaining alert but not alarmed."

Meanwhile, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland has urged people to "offer peace" in the wake of the London terror attacks.

The Right Rev Dr Derek Browning said that anger "diminishes our humanity" and called for peace.

The Moderator said: "Once more fear stalks our streets, and innocent people are hurt and harmed.

"We pray for all caught up in the situation in London.

"In the anguish and the anxiety, steadiness and an unwillingness to be intimidated by any form of violence is the only response.

"It is hard, in the face of these senseless actions, to respond with anything other than anger.

"But anger diminishes our humanity.

"We reach out to friend and stranger, and in Christ's Name we call for peace, and model peace, and offer peace."