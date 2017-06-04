President Donald Trump has lashed out at London Mayor Sadiq Khan for his response to the London Bridge attack, and said it is time to "stop being politically correct" about terrorism.

As news of the atrocity broke on Saturday evening, Mr Trump tweeted: "We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!"

He then joined other world leaders in offering solidarity to the capital, tweeting: "Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!"

