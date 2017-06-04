London's hospitals are treating 48 people after terrorists used a vehicle to plough into pedestrians before stabbing passers-by.

King's College Hospital, The Royal London Hospital and St Thomas's Hospital said they were among those treating the victims caught up in the attack.

Many of those in hospital have "life-threatening" injuries, Prime Minister Theresa May said.

Six women and eight men were taken to King's College Hospital in south London and one patient has since been discharged, a spokesman said.

The Royal London Hospital in east London is continuing to treat 12 people, Barts Health NHS Trust said.

A spokeswoman for Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust said: "Following the terror incidents in London Bridge and Borough Market last night, we have treated nine patients at St Thomas' - six men and three women.

"Five of the patients have since been discharged and four patients - two men and two women - have been admitted."

A rest centre was set up London South Bank University where volunteers from the British Red Cross were assisting those affected, Southwark Council said.

The British Red Cross said: "Six volunteers are on-hand to provide practical and emotional support to any residents displaced following last night's attack."

Among the injured are:

:: A British Transport Police (BTP) officer and an off-duty Metropolitan Police officer are in hospital with serious injuries but neither are believed to be in a life-threatening condition, Scotland Yard said. The BTP officer, who was on duty, was one of the first to the scene after he responded to calls for help from the public, the force said.

He suffered serious injuries when he was stabbed in the face, head and leg, wounds which BTP said are not thought to be life-threatening.

:: New Zealander Oliver Dowling is reported to have been left in a coma after being stabbed in the face, neck and stomach.

Mr Dowling, 32, from Christchurch, is said to have had four hours of surgery for his injuries and is an induced coma.

According to the Mirror, his sister Freddy Dowling said on Facebook: "Doctors are very happy with how he's come out the other side. A massive thank to the University of London Hospital for their tireless efforts in helping my brother out."

It was reported his girlfriend, Marie Bondeville, was also injured.

:: Sunday Express business editor Geoff Ho was left in intensive care after being stabbed in the throat when he tried to help a wounded bouncer.

Mr Ho was filmed being led away from the scene by a policeman, clutching his neck and with his shirt off.

According to the Mirror, he wrote on Facebook: "Don't know whether it was stupid or noble to jump in and break up the fight outside the Southwark Tavern, but two a***s trying to do over the lone bouncer on the door isn't happening on my watch."

Friend Isabelle Oderberg tweeted: "We have found Geoff. He is in intensive care." She told Melbourne newspaper The Age: "He is actually a martial artist and I wouldn't be surprised if he would have stood up and been counted because he's just that type of person."

:: Australian woman Candice Hedge is reported to be one of two Australians injured. The Courier Mail newspaper reported that she was stabbed in the neck while eating dinner with her boyfriend after finishing a shift at Elliot's restaurant in London Bridge.

The paper reported that the 31-year-old had her throat slashed after a man grabbed her from behind.

She reportedly wrote on Facebook: "Hey everyone, just so you know im doing ok. Bit of pain but I will survive. Thanks for your thoughts and well wishes. Love to all."

:: Canadian authorities said one of its citizens was "directly affected" by the attack, and that consular officials are offering support.