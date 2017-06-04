Ariana Grande fans who were caught up in the Manchester bombing have said they were nervous to return to a concert so soon after recent terror attacks but determined to carry on to show solidarity with the victims.

Best friends Stacie Richardson and James Bend, both 19, travelled from Chesterfield for the One Love Manchester benefit concert less than two weeks after the show where 22 people lost their lives at the Manchester Arena.

They attended the targeted show together and Richardson told the Press Association: "After the concert we didn't sleep, we were really shaken.

