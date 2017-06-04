A TV showdown between the SNP's Nicola Sturgeon and Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron has been postponed in response to the London Bridge terror attack, the BBC has confirmed.

National campaigning was suspended by all major parties, except Ukip, in the wake of the atrocity, with the broadcaster announcing plans to shift its Question Time Leaders Special to Monday - just days before the June 8 election.

It is the second time that campaigning has been paused, as parties agreed to put electioneering efforts on hold for three days after the Manchester bombing on May 22.

