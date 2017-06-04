THE anonymous English street artist Banksy placed a message on his official website last night offering “an exclusive new Banksy print” to any voters who vote against the Tories.

The graffiti artist and political activist’s offer applies to people who are registered in constituencies in Bristol and surrounding areas that have incumbent Conservative candidates.

The instructions on his website read: “Simply send in a photo of your ballot paper from polling day showing you voted against the Conservative incumbent and this complimentary gift will be mailed to you.”

Loading article content

The print is of Banksy’s famous Balloon Girl mural on archival quality paper.

Below the message is a lawyer’s note stating that this stunt is “in no way meant to influence the choices of the electorate”.