THE anonymous English street artist Banksy placed a message on his official website last night offering “an exclusive new Banksy print” to any voters who vote against the Tories.
The graffiti artist and political activist’s offer applies to people who are registered in constituencies in Bristol and surrounding areas that have incumbent Conservative candidates.
The instructions on his website read: “Simply send in a photo of your ballot paper from polling day showing you voted against the Conservative incumbent and this complimentary gift will be mailed to you.”
Loading article content
The print is of Banksy’s famous Balloon Girl mural on archival quality paper.
Below the message is a lawyer’s note stating that this stunt is “in no way meant to influence the choices of the electorate”.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.