MUSLIM leaders have backed comments by Theresa May saying "enough is enough" after the London Bridge attack, and said they will be stepping up efforts to curb Islamic extremism in Britain.

Muslim community representatives from around the country were led by the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) secretary general Harun Rashid, who condemned Islamic extremism as a "death cult", and said "British Muslims must play our part" in turning people away from the ideology.

He said: "Today's attack makes us all angry, it makes me angry. And we want to do something about it.

"That is why we agree with the Prime Minister that things must change.

"Enough is enough.

"We are ready to have those difficult conversations, as equal citizens with an equal stake in this fight.

"I am pleased that the Prime Minister is speaking about conversation, it implies that we must listen to one another and work together to be part of a truly United Kingdom."

Mr Rashid said the MCB will now initiate a new campaign with mosques to report suspicious activity, and were "extending our hand of partnership and co-operation to the Government and Prime Minister".

He said: "We want to turn people's minds away from this death cult.

"We want to ensure families are not torn apart by being either victims of terrorist outrages, or finding out that someone they knew perpetrated such acts."

Meanwhile, in a statement on the Aberdeen Muslims Facebook page described the London murders as "an attack on humanity by the inhumane".

It read: "Whilst hundreds of thousands of Muslim families prepared to go to the night prayer to pray in unity for the safety of all people in this country, a small group of three men decided that last night would be the night they would instead try to break the bonds of community in the UK.

"We find it difficult to describe this incident as anything other than monsters on a rampage, monsters with hatred in their hearts and destruction in their minds.

"We say to those that cannot see past hatred, whether right/left wing or supposedly ideology based, that history will show that your efforts to divide were in vain.

"To our dear non-Muslim brothers and sisters, last nights incident was not an attack against Non-Muslims by Muslims, it was an attack on humanity by the inhumane; by those that seek blood regardless of their victims beliefs, race or background, and we will forever stand firm against them.

"To all Muslims who will live in fear of reprisal attacks today and in the days to come, know that this was not a crime that you committed, nor does shouting "Allah" before committing these crimes make these people or acts a part of our religion. You will find brothers and sisters from all faiths and backgrounds standing by you whilst you go about your daily lives, so do so without fear."