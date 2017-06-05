THANKFULLY we now see police horses in Glasgow as beautiful animals that you can give a pat to when they stand quietly at the side of the road.
But here they are in full gallop at the infamous 1980 Scottish Cup Final at Hampden when Celtic beat Rangers 1-0 and drunken fans went on the rampage.
The mounted officers do look an awesome sight with their truncheons raised.
Loading article content
It was not a good look for Scotland when the pictures were shown around the world. It led to alcohol being banned at football matches and now mounted police officers rarely have to club folk on the napper.
A sporting point people might have forgotten about that year - the cup final was very important to Celtic and Rangers fans as they had already lost the league to Aberdeen, managed by that amazing individual Alex Ferguson.
And these were not poor Old Firm teams - Celtic had Danny McGrain, Tommy Burns and Roy Aitken while Rangers fielded Sandy Jardine, Davie Cooper and Derek Johnstone.
The picture of the police horse being led out of his box was taken in 1969 when it was still City of Glasgow Police and they were highlighting the new “luxury” as they described it, horse-box they were using.
And let’s not forget police dogs as here is Bett in April, 1957, showing off his skills with handler PC Archie MacLean in Perthshire. Archie looks pleased he doesn’t have to clamber over the wall after Bett.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.