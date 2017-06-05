THE SNP is on course for a double-digit general election loss on Thursday, with two polls suggesting the party will lose 10 of the 56 seats it won in 2015.

Both Survation for the Sunday Post and Panelbase for the Sunday Times also suggested Labour support in Scotland, as in England, had risen sharply in recent weeks.

Survation put support for the SNP on 40 per cent, down three points on late April, and 10 down on the last general election, once undecided voters were excluded.

The Scottish Tories were up one since April on 27 per cent, Labour up eight to 25, and the LibDems down three to six per cent.

The Scotland Votes predictor suggested the figures would lead to the SNP winning 46 MPs, the Tories seven (up six), and Labour and the LibDem three each (both up two).

The survey of 1024 Scots was conducted between May 31 and June 2.

Meanwhile the Panelbase poll put SNP support on 42 per cent (-2 since April), the Tories on 30 (-3), Labour on 20 (+7), and the LibDems unchanged on five per cent.

The polls suggest SNP deputy leader Angus Robertson may lose his Moray seat, one of the most Eurosceptic corners of Scotland, despite a majority of more than 9,000 over the Tories.

Ukip, which polled almost 2000 votes in Moray in 2015, has stepped aside to help the Tories win the constituency.

Survation found 54 per cent of Scots opposed to independence, while Panelbase recorded a figure of 56 per cent.

Nicola Sturgeon has said that if the SNP win most of Scotland’s 59 seats it will complete a “triple lock” for the new independence referendum she wants once Brexit terms are known.

Unionist parties say any SNP losses should make the First Minister give up her plan.

Speaking before the London terror attack, Mr Robertson said the Survation poll showed only the SNP was “strong enough to beat the Tories in this election, and with polls narrowing across the UK, the result in Scotland may well determine the size of Theresa May's majority.”

A Tory spokesman added: "This poll shows we're best-placed to take on the SNP and say no to the prospect of another divisive independence referendum."

Scottish Labour election manager James Kelly added: "This is yet another encouraging poll.”