GENERAL election campaigning will resume in full today, after Theresa May and other leaders vowed not to let the horror of the London terror attack disrupt the democratic process.

Speaking outside Number 10 after chairing the Government’s emergency Cobra committee, the Prime Minister confirmed polling would take place on Thursday as planned.

She said: “As a country, our response must be as it has always been when we have been confronted by violence. We must come together, we must pull together, and united we will take on and defeat our enemies."

Her comments were echoed by shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry, who said the response should be “to be brave, be calm, carry on, but also do not let this derail our democracy. We go ahead with this election and we make sure people vote."

Nicola Sturgeon urged people to be more vigilant but otherwise live their lives as normal.

She said: “The best response any us can give to the terrorists is not to allow them to undermine our lives and the values and everything that we hold so dear.

“It’s right that national campaigning has been suspended. None of us have the appetite for the cut and thrust of politics when families are grieving and people are lying injured in hospital.

“But I think the campaign should get back to normal and we should have robust debate. Our democracy is precious and we must make sure we safeguard it.”

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron, who campaigns in Scotland today, also said the election must go ahead as intended.

“It is right that we suspend our national campaigning for a short while out of respect for those affected by these tragic events. The remainder of this campaign must be a collective showing of defiance and pride in our democratic values."

Most political parties were quick to announce they were putting their national campaigns on hold following the London Bridge attack, despite just five days to go until the election and a rash of weekend polls showed the race for Downing Street tightening further.

One poll put the Tories a single point ahead of Labour, on 40 per cent to 39 per cent for Jeremy Corbyn's party, however two polls had a six-point Tory lead and one a 12-point lead.

The BBC postponed a Question Time Leaders Special which had been due to feature Ms Sturgeon and Mr Farron on Sunday evening - it will now take place tonight.

Only Ukip, which focused on the threat of “jihadis” immediately after the Manchester Arena bombing, refused to suspend its campaign.

Leader Paul Nuttall said: “The only guarantee that will come from our choosing to stall the democratic process again will be more attacks - it is what these cowards want us to do.

"For those of us seeking to serve the people of this country, it is our duty to drive the dialogue on how best to confront and defeat this brand of terrorism.

"I refuse to suspend campaigning because this is precisely what the extremists would want us to do."

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage added: “We cannot suspend the campaign and normal life indefinitely. We want real action from our leaders, not more hand-wringing."

Ian Paisley Jr of the Democratic Unionist Party called for raised security at polling stations.

He said: “People must feel safe especially at election time. Every effort must be made to protect polling stations across the kingdom.

"These terror attacks are attacks on our freedom and on our democracy designed to make us feel fear. Answer back with 'business as usual'."

David Davis, the Brexit Secretary, suggested it was legally impossible to halt the election.

Speaking to the BBC’s Andrew Marr, he said: “In order to do this, you'd have to have some change in the law and who's going to do that?

"Parliament no longer exists. I'm not a Member of Parliament for the duration, as are none of the other people who were MPs."

Mr Davis said it "may well be" that the attacks were intended to disrupt the election, adding: "In which case, all the more reason not to defer, not to deflect, to as far as possible within the bounds of propriety to not let this pull us off course."

The Union flag was flying at half-mast over Downing Street as Mrs May chaired the Cobra meeting, which was also attended by Home Secretary Amber Rudd, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan, along with representatives of police and security and intelligence agencies.

Although the threat level was raised from severe to critical after the Manchester attack, it remained at severe after the meeting, suggesting the security services did not believe there was an imminent risk of a further attack.

Ms Rudd told ITV’s Peston on Sunday the perpetrators of Saturday’s attack were motivated by “radical Islamist extremism”.

She said: “What we’ve been aware of for a number of years, is young men particularly being groomed by this extreme ideology, people trying to weaponise them so that they can take action against our values, against our communities, which is what they did.”