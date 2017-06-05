PEOPLE should expect more armed police on Scotland's streets after the “despicable and cowardly” attack on London Bridge, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

After chairing a meeting of the Scottish Government’s resilience committee, the First Minister said there was “no intelligence of a specific threat” in Scotland.

However, as with last month’s attack on the Manchester Arena, there would be a more visible police presence, including more armed officers at transport hubs, and a "substantial" increase in the number of armed response vehicles on the roads.

As parties suspended election campaigning in Scotland, flags were lowered to half-mast at the Scottish Parliament and other public buildings.

Ms Sturgeon said the attack was “another reminder of the need to challenge extremism robustly and directly. We must unite as a society to do so."

She added: "I have no doubt that the people of London will pull together, in all of their diversity, and refuse to be cowed by acts of terrorism. We stand with them in solidarity and defiance."

The First Minister said communities should pull together not be driven apart by terror.

She said: “I know the Muslim community are as horrified as anybody else at these attacks, and we must therefore work with them to root out extremism and not point the finger of blame.

“People who carry out these attacks in the name of Islam do not speak for a faith. Their actions are a perversion of Islam and we must not allow ourselves to be divided.”

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson said: “Our hearts all go out to the families of those affected today and to those who lost their lives.

“Just as in Manchester, the terrorists behind this appalling incident are trying to attack our freedoms and our values. Just as in Manchester, they will fail.

“Once again, the response of the emergency services - from the officers who rushed to the scene to the paramedics who treated people - was incredible. We all owe them so much.”

Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale said: "Once again our nation finds itself under attack from those who hate our way of life and seek to change us.

“But we will not allow that to happen, because the values that they hate - democracy, the rule of law and tolerance - are what make our country so special. It's why Britain is a beacon for other nations around the world. We will not let the terrorists win.

“London will continue to welcome people from different faiths, cultures, races and backgrounds. It will not be cowed. We all stand with the people of London today."

Scottish LibDem leader Willie Rennie added: “Another attack on innocent victims, more grieving families and friends. We will not become immune to such tragedies. We stand with all those affected in their grief, ever more determined to overcome.”