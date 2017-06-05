NOBODY knows whether Pedro Caixinha is the right man for Rangers. Perhaps not even the Portuguese himself.

Similarly, claiming the club’s raft of new signings will definitely prove themselves to be a huge success - or an absolute failure - is utterly pointless before any of us sees them in action.

For example, nobody could belittle the CV of Bruno Alves but whether at 35 he has the legs to cope with Scottish football – a game played faster than most other leagues - is something the supporters will have to find out soon enough.

And while we know a bit about some players on Caixinha’s wish list, there are others who are understandably more of a mystery and therefore it is ever so slightly premature to predict what kind of Rangers will be on show next season.

However, at the risk of looking foolish a couple of months down the line, as things stand it is hard to escape the feeling that the first-team squad at Ibrox is going to be stronger – there were times when you wondered whether it could get worse – because on paper those who are already and also about to arrive are better than Mark Warburton’s signings.

I have no idea whether Pabio Cardoso and Dalcio, expected to sign within the next 24 hours, are the new Gough and McCoist – okay, that’s unlikely – but they arrive with a decent pedigree from clubs which are a touch above Accrington Stanley.

Whatever you think of Caixinha so far, and he has not hugely impressed albeit they were not his players, at least he’s worked out that the Scottish Premiership for all its faults is not League Two in England.

And for his side to overtake Aberdeen, which is his priority, then he will need a certain level of player.

Alves could be a star. So, too, Ryan Jack who is not the most glamorous footballer but is an intelligent unfussy defensive midfielder which is what this Rangers team has been crying out for - just for the two years.

The former Aberdeen man will allow others to play their most natural game. It felt last season the likes of Andy Halliday and Jason Holt struggled because they were being asked to perform roles which were foreign to them.

Vitoria Setubal centre-back Cardoso has been signed for a fee of around £1.3million and by all accounts is decent and decent is better than the defence of last season which were unable to perform the simplest of tasks such as defending cross balls.

While Dalcio, a striker from Benfica’s reserve team could be anything. Signing such a player, young and keen from a top club on loan, always feels the way to go but it doesn’t always work. We shall see.

What most folk in Scotland, and I include myself, know about Mexican football you could write on the back of a stamp which already has some writing on it. However, this is where Caixinha enjoyed his best times as a manager which is why he has gone back to that country

Midfielder Carlos Pena, who is waiting on a work permit, and striker Eduardo Herrera from FC Pumas who worked with the Rangers manager before, are going to be interesting additions. Scotland is a very different country to what they are used to but, again, there is enough to suggest they have a chance of doing more than okay.

But, please, no more Pena being the Ruud Gullit of Mexico. That’s just silly.

For me, the pursuit of Graeme Dorrans is the most interesting one. Now 30 and having played almost 200 games in the English Premier League and Championship, the Scot is a higher class of player then I personally believed Rangers could realistically go for.

Of course, he could well stay in England where there is interest from Sheffield Wednesday, but as a Rangers fan he might feel the chance too good to turn down. Jack certainly did.

So, there is some room for optimism among Rangers supporters although they should be aware of one important factor. Celtic are going to win the league next season.

Caixinha could get all his signings spot-on but realistically all that’s going to do is close the gap from huge to big. Most fans know this, even if the truth is hard to accept, and realise second place is the prize at least for next season along with winning an Old Firm game and having a go in the cups, which in fairness last season did see them reach two semi-finals.

Oh, and if they can get a run in Europe, difficult given how little time Caixinha has before the first Europa League qualifiers, then all to the better.

Rangers are back training today. The hard works starts now. The manager and his coaching team’s job is to mould a team together between all these new faces and the old ones who, aside from one or two, have a bit of making up to do.

A good coach, and Brendan Rodgers proved this over the road, gets the best out of players who previously seemed to be surplus to requirements. Unless the likes of Martyn Waghorn and Joey Garner are moved on then the Portuguese must find a way of reigniting theirs and a few others Ibrox careers.

So far, Caixinha has done his work early which is hugely important and now it’s up to him to show us all that he’s up to the task. It’s been an encouraging summer so far for Rangers but getting carried away with a club so good at shooting itself in the foot would be foolish.

As any bluenose will confirm, it's the hope that kills you.