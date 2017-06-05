Two addresses in east London are being searched by police in connection with Saturday’s deadly terror attack in the capital.

The Metropolitan Police said officers entered properties in Newham and Barking at 4.15am on Monday and “a number” of people have been detained.

Searches were continuing at both addresses, police added.

UPDATE: Further police searches in east London following London Bridge terror attack https://t.co/YFy35pWfDD pic.twitter.com/Lt5eEXs7Re — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 5, 2017

Residents reported hearing “loud flash bangs and gunshots” in the early hours of Monday morning.

Twitter user BatemanLDN said: “It woke me up along with the whole street. Extremely loud bangs followed by gunshot bangs.

“All ok – very shaken residents nearby though. All quietened down now.”

Simon Tucker wrote: “Heard this in the Dagenham area at around 4:15 am. Started with loud explosion sound. Followed by about 20 shots, Some sounded distant.”

Terrorists brought carnage to the streets of Britain for the second time in as many weeks, killing seven and leaving 21 fighting for their lives.

Pedestrians were mowed down by a van on London Bridge before attackers stabbed a police officer and revellers around Borough Market with 12-inch knives.

Simple advice that could save your life during a weapons attack: Remember it, Share it #RunHideTell pic.twitter.com/FwRNVMQL17 — Terrorism Police UK (@TerrorismPolice) June 4, 2017

One of the attackers shouted “this is for Allah” as he knifed a man near a pub – while the Islamic State militant group claimed its fighters carried out the attack.

The three men, wearing fake suicide bomb vests, were shot dead by eight officers outside a pub after police opened fire with an “unprecedented” hail of 50 bullets, while a bystander was also shot.

Officers say they know the identities of the men who carried out the attack and will release the names “as soon as operationally possible”.

Police officers on duty next to floral tributes left on Southwark Street, London, scene of Saturday’s terrorist incident (Yui Mok/PA)

Scotland Yard said seven women and five men aged between 19 and 60 were arrested under the Terrorism Act in Barking on Sunday. A 55-year-old man was later released without charge.

A vigil will be held on Monday evening near London Bridge in honour of the victims of the attack, which took place at around 10pm, while a minute’s silence will take place at 11am on Tuesday.

The first victim of the attack has been named as Canadian national Christine Archibald, who worked in a homeless shelter until she moved to Europe to be with her fiance.

Christine Archibald, the first victim of the attack to be named (Courtesy of the Archibald family via AP)

Her family said in a statement: “We grieve the loss of our beautiful, loving daughter and sister. She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected.

“She would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death.”

Network Rail said London Bridge rail and London Underground stations reopened at 5am but the rail station will be exit only.

#LondonBridge station has reopened as normal this morning. https://t.co/y7F3yOG2ri — Network Rail (@networkrail) June 5, 2017

People from around the world were caught up as hundreds cowered in pubs and restaurants, barricading themselves inside as the attackers stalked the streets.

Tales of heroism emerged in the aftermath, with one British Transport Police officer taking on the trio armed only with his baton before being stabbed in the head, face and leg.

An off-duty Metropolitan Police officer was also injured after he tackled the men.

Forty-eight people were left in hospital, 21 critically injured.

A map showing the route taken by the attackers (PA graphic)

As counter-terrorism police units and security services launched a huge investigation for the third time in a matter of weeks, officers arrested a dozen people in raids on flats in Barking, east London, where residents said they believed one of the terrorists may have lived.

One neighbour said one of the attackers had recently asked him how he could hire a van.

A friend of one of the attackers also told the BBC Asian Network he had reported him to the anti-terror hotline after he began expressing increasingly radical views and justifying terror attacks, but the man said he was never arrested.

Two suspects were also detained in East Ham.