The Islamic State terror group has claimed responsibility for the London terror attacks which killed seven and left 21 fighting for their lives.

The terrorists brought carnage to the streets of the capital on Saturday night, mowing down pedestrians with a van on London Bridge before stabbing a police officer and revellers around Borough Market with 12-inch knives.

One of the attackers shouted “this is for Allah” as he knifed a man near a pub.

The head of the SITE intelligence group says the terror group claimed its fighters carried out the attack.

The first victim of the attack has been named as Canadian national Christine Archibald, who worked in a homeless shelter until she moved to Europe to be with her fiance.

Her family said in a statement: “We grieve the loss of our beautiful, loving daughter and sister. She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected.

(PA graphic)

“She would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death.”

Saturday night’s atrocity in the capital was the third terrorist outrage to hit the country this year.

The three men, wearing fake suicide bomb vests, were shot dead by eight officers outside a pub after police opened fire with an “unprecedented” hail of 50 bullets, while a bystander was injured, hit accidentally by a stray bullet.

Prime Minister Theresa May delivered a stark assessment of the threat facing the UK, saying that although there was no direct link between the three incidents, “terrorism breeds terrorism”.

People from around the world were caught up as hundreds cowered in pubs and restaurants, barricading themselves inside as the attackers stalked the streets.

Tales of heroism emerged in the aftermath, with one British Transport Police officer taking on the trio armed only with his baton before being stabbed in the head, face and leg.

An off-duty Metropolitan police officer was also injured after he tackled the men. Forty-eight people were left in hospital, 21 critically injured.

As counter-terrorism police units and security services launched a huge investigation for the third time in a matter of weeks, officers arrested 12 people in raids on flats in Barking, east London, where residents said they believe one of the terrorists may have lived.

One neighbour said one of the attackers had recently asked him how he could hire a van.

A friend of one of the attackers also told the BBC Asian Network he had reported him to the anti-terror hotline after he began expressing increasingly radical views and justifying terror attacks, but the man said he was never arrested.

Two suspects were also detained in East Ham.

The van used by the three attackers was driven onto London Bridge (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Witnesses to Saturday’s attack said the terrorists deliberately drove into pedestrians on London Bridge shortly after 10pm – in the same way as Westminster Bridge attacker Khalid Masood.

Attacking people after abandoning the van, they headed to Borough Market where the pubs and restaurants were packed with Saturday night crowds, many watching the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid in Cardiff.

One woman, Elizabeth O’Neill, said her son Daniel was approached by one of the men who said, ‘this is for my family, this is for Islam’, before sticking a knife in him.

The 23-year-old was left with a seven-inch wound from his stomach to his back, and was saved by a friend who applied a tourniquet and took him downstairs in a pub.

With her son being treated in King’s College Hospital, Mrs O’Neill condemned the terrorists as “callous and barbaric”, saying: “These people say they are doing it in the name of god which is an absolute joke.”

Cordons remained in place around much of London Bridge and Borough Market on Sunday evening, and sources said the area was expected to remain closed on Monday.

This photo taken by photographer Gabriele Sciotto shows one of the suspects wearing what appear to be canisters strapped to his chest (Gabriele Sciotto via AP)

Giving an update on the investigation outside New Scotland Yard, the Met’s assistant commissioner Mark Rowley said “significant progress” had been made in identifying the attackers.

He said that as well as more armed police across the capital in coming days, “the public will also see increased physical measures in order to keep public safe on London’s bridges”.

The Government’s emergency Cobra committee gathered on Sunday afternoon, for the second time that day, to discuss the attack.

Earlier Prime Minister Theresa May warned that Britain is in the grip of a spate of copycat terror plots and stated her determination to stamp out “safe spaces” that exist in the real world, saying: “There is – to be frank – far too much tolerance of extremism in our country.”

Mrs May set out a four-pronged strategy to tackle terror by countering radical ideology; clamping down on online extremism; preventing the growth of segregated communities; and giving extra powers to police, security agencies and courts.

A vigil will be held on Monday evening near London Bridge in honour of the victims of Saturday’s terror attack, while a minute’s silence will take place at 11am on Tuesday.

Network Rail said London Bridge station would reopen on Monday from 5am, but operate as exit only, while cordons are expected to remain in place until at least 8am.