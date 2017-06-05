SCOTLAND’S only Labour MP in the last parliament, Ian Murray, has topped a list of Westminster politicians north of the Border who faced the most hostility on Twitter.
Researchers at the University of Central Lancashire in Preston used machine-learning software to analysed all the tweets sent to MPs between December 22 and May 9.
Ian Murray, who is hoping to be re-elected in Edinburgh South, came third, behind the most trolled MP, Conservative Tim Loughton, and Labour’s Chi Onwurah. In fourth was Tory George Freeman. A total of 681,084 single @message tweets were examined and ranked as either positive, neutral, disagree or hostile.
Mr Murray was one of four Scots in the top 10, with Scottish Secretary David Mundell at No 5, the SNP’s Mhairi Black in sixth and her party colleague Callum McCaig at No 8.
Researchers found the type of angry messages directed at Scottish MPs tended to differ from their English counterparts, focusing broadly on political issues rather than responding to a specific comment.
Mr Murray and Mr Mundell faced recurring bouts of extreme hostility, peaking around the triggering of Article 50 in March.
The study found many hostile tweets aimed at Mr Mundell referenced terms including Brexit, EU, independence, Union, Scotland, Scottish, unfair, democracy, and referendum.
Those aimed at Mr Murray often referenced Scotland, Corbyn, Brexit, disaster, destroying and independence.
Researcher Amy Binns said: “The hostility aimed at the Scottish MPs appears to be of a different type to hostile tweets experienced by MPs in the rest of the UK.
“It is a more regular feature of their Twitter streams. It comes in recurring waves, though it is linked to events such as the triggering of Article 50. There seems to be more invective aimed at the Conservative Mr Mundell than the Labour MP Mr Murray.
