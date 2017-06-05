CELTIC are believed to be in talks with Manchester City about retaining the services of Patrick Roberts, with the Parkhead club understood to be set on a fee of around £5m to secure the England Under-20 winger on a permanent deal following an impressive 18-month loan spell in Parkhead.
City are believed to value the 20-year-old, who they paid £15m to Fulham for two years ago, higher and discussions between the two clubs are ongoing.
The Scottish champions are also believed to be standing firm in their resolve to keep Moussa Dembele for at least another season.
Weekend reports suggested that Italian giants AC Milan were leading the race for the 20-year-old striker, but the Parkhead side are insistent that the player remains under contract.
Read more: Celtic skipper Scott Brown relishing England test ahead of qualifiers
Sources close to both the player and the club maintained last night that the French forward, who is expected to command a fee upwards of £30m, is in no rush to leave Glasgow.
Chelsea noted their interest in Dembele in the January transfer window and could test Celtic’s resolve with a formal offer in the coming weeks.
Meanwhile, the club’s pursuit of Republic of Ireland internationalist Jonny Hayes was still underway last night although Cardiff City renewed their interest in Hayes with a £1.2 bid to Aberdeen for the player.
Hayes featured for Martin O’Neill’s side in Dublin last night as talks were underway about his future.
The 29-year-old was given permission to speak to Celtic on Friday, however a glitch in the deal hinged on Ryan Christie.
The striker has spent the latter half on the season on loan at Pittodrie and was part of the deal to take Hayes to Celtic.
The player was watched by Birmingham boss Harry Redknapp as he scored against Celtic in the William Hill Scottish Cup final.
Cardiff also had bids for Hayes turned down in the January transfer window.
One player who could be heading out of the club is Costa Rican defender Cristian Gamboa.
The full-back joined Celtic for £1m from West Brom in August and started 16 matches as Celtic won the treble.
Youngster Anthony Ralston is currently in France with the Scotland u-20 squad – who beat Brazil this weekend - and was praised by Rodgers after starting the end of season match against St Johnstone.
Brendan Rodgers remains in the market for two or three signings that he believes can add the necessary quality to Celtic to allow them to make an impression in the group stages of the Champions League.
A central defender and midfielder are expected over the summer, with a wide player also suggested given that Patrick Roberts has formally returned to Manchester City.
