CELTIC are believed to be in talks with Manchester City about retaining the services of Patrick Roberts, with the Parkhead club understood to be set on a fee of around £5m to secure the England Under-20 winger on a permanent deal following an impressive 18-month loan spell in Parkhead.

City are believed to value the 20-year-old, who they paid £15m to Fulham for two years ago, higher and discussions between the two clubs are ongoing.

The Scottish champions are also believed to be standing firm in their resolve to keep Moussa Dembele for at least another season.

Weekend reports suggested that Italian giants AC Milan were leading the race for the 20-year-old striker, but the Parkhead side are insistent that the player remains under contract.

Loading article content