SCENES cut from the sequel to Trainspotting are to be revealed on the DVD of the movie which is released this week.
One of the scenes includes Ewan McGregor, who plays Renton, and Ewen Bremner, who plays Spud, running along Princes Street.
However, the scene was cut from the theatrical release of the movie, which was released six months ago.
The sequence, in which the pair steal an iPad, was shot to be similar to the opening of the original 1996 film, when Renton and Spud are pursued by store detectives and chased along Princes Street to the sound of Lust for Life by Iggy Pop.
The new scene saw the characters run past the Omni Centre in Leith Street, and ended with them running into a derelict tram depot in Leith Walk.
It is one of 29 deleted scenes from the movie.
One of these shows the character of Diane, played by Kelly Macdonald, allowing Renton to stay in her apartment, although she rebuffs his advances.
Other scenes that did not make the final cut include moments with Begbie and several female characters.
