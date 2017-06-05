RANGERS are close to sealing two more summer deals after Dalcio and Fabio Cardoso landed in Glasgow to complete their moves to Ibrox.

Pedro Caixinha's side have had an active week in the market, securing the signatures of Portugal defender Bruno Alves and Aberdeen captain Ryan Jack.

Cardoso, a 23-year-old centre-back from Portuguese club Vitoria Setubal, has arrived in Scotland alongside 21-year-old Benfica midfielder Dalcio.

The latter is expected to join the Light Blues on a season-long loan deal, while Cardoso is set to pen a three-year contract and command a fee in the region of £1.3m. 

Pumas striker Eduardo Herrera is also set to join the Gers this week, while Daniel Candeias of Benfica and Scotland midfielder Graham Dorrans are further targets.