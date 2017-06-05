The dramatic moment armed officers gunned down the three London Bridge terrorists on Saturday night has been caught on camera by terrified staff who barricaded themselves in a nearby restaurant.

Employees in Tapas Brindisa in Borough Market pushed furniture out the way and hit the floor as the sound of relentless gunfire echoed outside along Southwark Street.

Chef Francisco Javier Hidalgo Godino was the man who captured the chilling moment.

Originally from Málaga in Spain, but now living and working in London, Mr Godino told Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia: “We closed the restaurant because there was a warning of an attack in the whole area.

“It was when I started to see people running down the street...we took shelter in the bar and there I recorded the video.”



​​The Barrowboy & Banker where the van crashed and, just three minutes away, where the gunning down of the terrorists was filmed

Having all kept together, Mr Godino added: “Later, the police evicted us and we all ran together to a safe place.”

Saturday night’s attack left seven dead and 48 in hospital after emergency services rushed out to reports of a white van ploughing through pedestrians.

The van crashed outside The Barrowboy & Banker pub in Borough High Street where three men left the vehicle and reportedly ran down steps and along Green Dragon Court, heading towards Borough Market where they began stabbing people in pubs and restaurants.

When the men came face-to-face with a group of marksmen outside Tapas Brindisa - just a three-minute walk away from where the van crashed - just eight minutes after police were called out to the scene, the three male suspects were shot dead.

It took eight officers 50 bullets to bring the men down, an “unprecedented number of rounds,” the Met’s assistant commissioner Mark Rowley later said.