A RESIDENT of a remote Highland village is complaining a power giant insists he is consuming almost 10 times the electricity of an average house in the UK.

However SSE says it has done everything it can to confirm the charges are correct.

Chris Main used to run the Glenelg Inn, near the historic ferry crossing to Kylerhea on Skye.

But he sold the hostelry and moved the short distance to his family house, which has a small adjoining rental property.

Mr Main says SSE is charging him for using more than 29,000 kWh a year, when he was using less than half that at the Inn with its seven bedrooms, bar, dining room, bathrooms and kitchens.

Energy regulator Ofgem said the current average figure for electricity consumption in a UK home, is just 3,100kwh a year.

Mr Main said “The main house where I now live was built in 1960, with one big bedroom and three tiny box-room bedrooms, a sitting room, kitchen and two small bathrooms. In addition coming off the same supply is a tiny little house called the Green House with one bedroom a tiny wet-room and a kitchen.”

He said Perth-based SSE had billed him at least three different address and he was aware that some elderly people living locally had also been billed at more than one address. He said the computerised charging system seemed to have a mind of its own.

“Since I sold the inn, my immersion heaters, fridges, freezers etc are all brand new, and the immersions are on timers. I have checked online, the average energy bill for a property of this size should be about £1,200 a year, but I am being charged many times that.

“For 17 years they were charging this household £300-£500 a month for electricity, but now insist that I am using 29,000 kwh per year. I was using half this at the Glenelg Inn and only noticed the overcharge when I moved up here. They keep trying hike my monthly payments up to £600-£700 per month to play ‘catch up’.”

He approached constituency MSP Kate Forbes. She said “I will be personally meeting with representatives from SSE later this month to raise the concerns of Mr Main.”

A spokesman for SSE said “The principal reason why Mr Main’s bills appear to be higher than you would expect is because he’s running both his home and a rental property through the same meter. The tenants are not billed for energy and there is no sub meter in place to determine what percentage of his energy use comes from this second property.

“On Mr Main’s request SSE has undergone extensive testing to ensure his meter is reading correctly. Following Ofgem’s testing process, an independent meter examiner was appointed and the meter was tested under lab conditions. “This test showed the meter was recording correctly and it was replaced with a new, pre-tested meter in January. To help Mr Main reduce his bills SSE has offered to put him on the cheapest tariff on multiple occasions, has offered to refer him for an Energy Performance Assessment on his properties and has offered to install a sub meter so that he can monitor how much usage is coming from his rental property.

“To date Mr Main has not accepted any of these offers.”