Electronic music veterans Depeche Mode have announced a UK and Ireland tour for later this year - but fans have been left bitterly disappointed at the fact Scotland is nowhere to be seen on the list.
Following a much-raved-about, sold-out homecoming show on Saturday night at London Stadium, the group today said they are “excited” to announce they will head around the country for four indoor shows in November.
New UK & Ireland shows announced for November 2017! Dublin, Manchester, Birmingham & London. More details on https://t.co/rJtl0REUo0. pic.twitter.com/VUpzsmcQkf
— Depeche Mode (@depechemode) June 5, 2017
Kicking off on November 15 in Dublin, the musicians will then continue onto Manchester, Birmingham, and London on November 17, 19, and 22 respectively.
With tickets for all four shows set to go on sale this Friday, June 9, their tour announcement has not gone down well with fans north of the border who are eager to see them appear in Scotland as was expected.
Depeche Mode Please come back to Scotland. I didn't get to the BBC gig in Glasgow but the London gig was awesome.— james (@jamesjo37500158) June 5, 2017
What about Glasgow spent a fortune getting down for the London show at weekend— James Devine (@bigsid71) June 5, 2017
Um still waiting for Glasgow???????????— Colin (@depreciousMODE) June 5, 2017
depeche mode just announced a uk tour without Glasgow what a bad start to my day— niamh (@hey_itsniamh) June 5, 2017
Will there be a Glasgow date? Please tell us so we don't buy tickets for other gigs only to discover you're coming here.— Brian Johnson's Cap (@bjbunnet) June 5, 2017
Don't see Glasgow on that list!— Gerry Callary (@callary_gerry) June 5, 2017
Scotland?— John McRobbie (@JoeyPBrenner) June 5, 2017
Founding member of the band and keyboard player Andy Fletcher suggested earlier this year that the Essex trio - whose 14th studio album Spirit was released in March - would indeed be heading to Glasgow in the winter.
He told the Daily Record’s Saturday Mag: “We’re coming back in the winter to play a bigger gig in Glasgow, so we’re really looking forward to being back twice in one year.”
His comments came just hours after the band headlined the BBC 6 Music Festival in the Barrowland Ballroom on March 26.
