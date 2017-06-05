Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon was caught up in a street row with a punter in the West End last night.

The Hibs gaffer had been out with friends in Glasgow's trendy West End when an argument broke out with a reveller. 

Loading article content

A police officer stepped in to separate the pair as Neil was getting into a vehicle. 

Passers by filmed the street exchange and posted it to a football fans page on social media. 

Neil can be seen shouting and gesturing towards one man while a police officer moves him away.  

The video appeared online in the early hours of this morning and has been viewed over 78,000 times. 