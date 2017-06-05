SCIENTISTS have discovered a potentially life-saving molecule which appears to boost patients' chances of recovering after a heart attack.

The team at Edinburgh University followed 732 patients who had suffered a heart attack and measured the level of eosinophils - a type of white blood cell - in their blood. They found that patients with low levels of these white blood cells are more likely to die in the six months following a heart attack, compared to those with higher concentrations of eosinophils.

However, they also found that treating these patients with a naturally occurring molecule called interleukin-4 (IL-4), which is produced by eosinophils cells, appeared to help to reduce these death rates. They believe a simple blood test could be used to identify and treat patients at risk.

