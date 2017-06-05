A think tank has produced a list of pro-union candidates it claims are most likely to beat the SNP in close seats across Scotland.

The Scottish Research Society (SRS), a political research organisation which campaigned against Scottish independence after being set up in 2014, commissioned an independent study to discover which pro-union candidate has the highest chance of winning in a given seat in Thursday's General Election.

The report identified 20 seats believed to be close enough for the SNP to be beaten if a small number of the electorate vote tactically in favour of the specified candidate.