Friends of a French chef missing since the London Bridge terror attack have told of the stress and frustration they have endured searching for him.

Sebastien Belanger was last seen drinking at the Boro Bistro near Borough Market when the area came under attack by a gang of knifemen on Saturday.

Two of his companions that night escaped uninjured, but the fate of the 36-year-old remains unknown.

His loved ones - who have since printed leaflets in a plea for information - believe he is still alive.

Fellow Frenchman Damien Lecomte, 34, who has known Mr Belanger since their arrival in the UK seven years ago, has been handing out flyers at King's College Hospital, south-east London.

Clutching a picture of his friend, he told the Press Association: "It has been now more than 36 hours since Sebastien has been missing, so basically we are trying to get attention or details from anyone who can help us, anyone who can give us useful information, anybody who saw him, who heard about him, they can let us know and work as well with the police.

"As soon as I heard about the attacks I tried to call Sebastien and no answer all night, so it is a very stressful and frustrating situation.

"We have to stay positive, we still believe we will find him and get some good times."

Originally from Angers, western France, Mr Belanger has lived in London for several years, including with Mr Lecomte for a time.

The pair had been watching the Champions League final at the Barrowboy and Banker pub on Saturday, near where the attackers later crashed the van used to mow down pedestrians on London Bridge.

Mr Lecomte continued: "Basically the last time I met Sebastien was at London Bridge on Saturday afternoon, I left him around 7pm, he was planning to go to watch the game with a couple of friends, have a couple of drinks after that.

"At the moment, as we don't have information we have tried to go to all hospitals, we have been to the embassy, we have called the consulate, the Met, everybody that can give us information.

"We have been told they can only collect information, not give any, so we are clueless."

Mr Lecomte was joined by two other friends of Mr Belanger at the hospital, while his cousin was helping lead a separate search.

The sales rep said: "Sebastien is a talented chef, he is one of the best people I know.

"He is the very definition of a friend - always here to help you, to listen to you, whatever he can do to help you, he is going to be there.

"He is a guy who enjoys life, socialises with people, meets new people, that's Sebastien."

Expressing shock at the latest attack, he said: "You can't expect this to happen, in London or Paris, or in big cities, but nowadays it does happen."

Having found no further information at the hospital, where more than a dozen patients are still being treated, the search group said they were moving on to another location.

"It's frustrating, the people are trying to help us as much as they can, but they don't have much information at the moment," Mr Lecomte said.

Anybody with information about what happened to the chef is asked to email findsebastienbelanger@gmail.com