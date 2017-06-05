London's mayor Sadiq Khan warned extremists they will never win as mourners gathered at a tribute to the victims of the London Bridge terror attack.

The crowd of all ages and races stood quietly for the impeccably-held minute's silence at a vigil a short walk away from the scene of Saturday's bloodshed in which seven people were killed and 48 injured.

To huge applause, Mr Khan told those gathered for the service in Potters Fields Park, near London's City Hall: "As a proud and patriotic British Muslim I say this you do not commit these disgusting acts in my name.

"Your perverse ideology has nothing to do with the true values of Islam.

"You will never succeed in dividing our city."

The crowd included passers-by, paramedics, police officers, fire crews and community leaders.

Many carried flowers and some held Union flags.

Loud cheering and applause forced Mr Khan to pause his speech as he paid tribute to the emergency services and ordinary people who tried to help.

He said: "Today we mourn the loss of innocent lives.

"Londoners and people from around the world, we send our love to the victims' families and to all those who were injured.

"And we thank our courageous emergency services and the brave Londoners who risked their lives to care for others, you are the best of us."

He said there was still "great sorrow and anger" across the city about the "barbaric " and "cowardly" attack.

He said there is also great unity and determination because "our unity and love for one another will always be stronger than hate from the extremists".

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, Home Secretary Amber Rudd and shadow home secretary Diane Abbott along with faith leaders from a wide range of religions attended the service.

Mr Khan said: "This is our city, these are our values.

"This is our way of life, London will never be broken by terrorism.

"We will step up the fight against extremism and we will defeat the terrorists."

The crowd came after an open invite by Mr Khan for everyone to "come together in solidarity" and "united in the face of those who seek to harm us and our way of life".

The latest killings came in the third terror attack to hit the UK in three months.

Pedestrians were mowed down by a van on London Bridge before attackers stabbed a police officer and revellers around Borough Market with 12-inch knives.

The three men wearing fake suicide bomb vests men were shot dead by eight officers outside a pub after police opened fire with an "unprecedented" hail of 50 bullets, while a bystander was also shot.

Salman Abedi detonated a bomb in the foyer of the Manchester Arena, after an Ariana Grande concert on May 22, killing 22.

There were also five people who were killed when Islamist extremist Khalid Masood drove a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge on March 22 and then stabbed a police officer outside the Palace of Westminster.

John Loughrey, 63, a bell ringer of Streatham, south London, stood holding a Union flag in the air throughout the service.

He said: "I am here to show respect to the people who were murdered and the injured.

"The whole world shows them respect.

"We will win and continue normal life."

Chartered accountant Usman Saifi, 36, of Putney, south west London, was among a group of Muslims who mingled with the crowd wear bold blue t-shirts which read I Am A Muslim Ask Me Anything.

He said: "It is really sad that we have had to do this for a third time.

"It is frustrating what is going on right now.

"We are standing here in solidarity and as Muslims.

"This is not what our religion teaches us."