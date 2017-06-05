Film-maker Terry Gilliam has said claims that a cherished Portuguese convent was damaged during movie shooting are “ignorant nonsense”.

The General Directorate for Cultural Heritage in Portugal has said it is looking into a report by public broadcaster RTP that the location shoot for The Man Who Killed Don Quixote left chipped masonry, broken roof tiles and uprooted trees at the 12th century Convent of Christ in Tomar.

The convent was a stronghold of the Knights Templar, a Christian military order founded in 1119, and is classified as a world heritage site by the United Nations.

