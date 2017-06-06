The Conservative lead over Labour has shrunk from 17 point to just one since the start of May, according to a new poll.

The Survation poll, for ITV’s Good Morning Britain, puts Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn’s parties effectively neck-and-neck in the race for No 10 with just days to go.

The number of voters who think that Mr Corbyn would the best Prime Minister has risen dramatically in the last few weeks the survey also found.

Over half of those polled think that Labour have had the best election campaign.

But almost two thirds still think that Mrs May will win a Commons majority on Thursday.

The Survation poll puts the Tories on 41.5 per cent, Labour on 40.4, the Liberal Democrats 6, UKIP 3 and 'other' 9.

A similar Survation poll at the start of May put the Tories on 47 per cent, 17 points ahead of Labour on just 30.

The most recent poll also found that more than a third, 36 per cent, of those asked said that Mr Corbyn would make the best Prime Minister, a 15 per cent increase since the start of May.

More voters also approved of a Conservative or Labour minority government (46 and 43 per cent) than a Labour/SNP/ Liberal Democrat coalition (32 per cent).

Survation interviewed 1,103 UK adults between June 2 and 3.

Theresa May's campaign has come under fire even from some of her MPs.

The Conservative leader was forced to stage a humiliating U-turn on her plans to pay for social care in England, just days after they were unveiled in the party's manifesto.

She has also been criticised for endlessly repeating her campaign mantra, that her government would offer "strong and stable" leadership.

Mr Corbyn also came unstuck last week when he was unable to say how much a key election pledge on childcare would cost.

But the Labour leader has also surprised critics with a number of relaxed television appearances.

Labour is also thought to be benefitting from a lack of support for the Liberal Democrats, despite predictions that the election could prove a breakthrough for the smaller party.

Yesterday SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon reiterated her view that with the polls narrowing Scottish voters could now deprive Mrs May of a Commons majority.

"Some polls now indicate Scotland could be pivotal in deciding this election,” she said on the campaign trail in East Dunbartonshire, where the Liberal Democrats hope to take the seat from the SNP.

The Conservatives accused her of setting out her plan to put Mr Corbyn in Downing Street.

In the last week most polls show the Tory lead over Labour eroding.

But they are conflicted over the closeness, or otherwise, of the gap between Labour and the Conservatives.

A series of polls published at the weekend showed the Tory lead ranging from between one to 12 points, results which would see Mrs May either come close to a hung parliament or have a majority of around 90.